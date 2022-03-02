NATIONAL (WEHT) – AT&T is expanding its supporting efforts to keep customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events in Ukraine. The phone company is now waiving international roaming charges for customers in Ukraine and also launched the Text-to-Give donation option to support those impacted by recent events in Ukraine.

AT&T is waiving international roaming charges to provide talk, text and data from Ukraine to anywhere in the world beginning Feb. 26 through March 7. This includes all AT&T Postpaid and Liberty Mobile customers. AT&T is also offering consumer and business customers unlimited long distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

Customers and readers can also help those impacted by the recent events in Ukraine through a few text-to-donate campaigns.

Text UKRAINE to 25383 to make a one-time donation to one of these organizations. of $25 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Donations will help IRC provide food, medical care and emergency supplies to refugee families in Ukraine. The IRC is also on the ground in Poland and preparing to support displaced families.

Text UKRAINE to 80100 to make a one-time donation of $10 to UNICEF.

Donations to UNICEF will support ongoing efforts to scale up lifesaving programs for children that includes trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas, prepositioning health and hygiene supplies and working with municipalities to ensure help for children and families in need. It will also provide psychosocial support, learning services and emergency cash assistance.​

Text UKRAINE to 52000 to make a one-time donation of $10 to The Salvation Army National Corporation.

Donations received by The Salvation Army National Corporation will provide food, clothes, blankets, shelter and spiritual care to the affected families and individuals who have been displaced from their homes and are seeking refuge.

More information can be found on AT&T’s newsroom page.