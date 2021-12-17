Attorney calls for EPPD body cams after alleged assault on woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anna Barnes and her attorney Randall Kallinen are calling on El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen to implement body cameras for the entire police force, after an alleged assault after a crash this Summer.

The plea comes after Barnes continues to suffer from a severely broken nose after the encounter.

On August 27, Barnes says she drove a black SUV into a tree on Stanton and East Rim. The collision caused a slight scar to the tree and the air bags did not go off. Barnes did have five children in the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Barnes and the children abandoned the vehicle and left the scene on foot. They were found a brief time later by EPPD officers at North Oregon and Crosby.

Police believed she had driven under the influence of alcohol and began to restrain her on the side of the road. They allege she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and that she refused to allow them to handcuff her.

The affidavit states a police officer used an open palm and struck her face multiple times to quote “gain compliance”

Barnes spoke about how she is unable to go to a primary physician due to lack of insurance and that she is still in pain to this day from the alleged assault by the police.

“It’s been painful especially with the cold front last week, that was painful, it just feels like someone slammed me into a wall.”

Her attorney Kallinen states that police would have not put their hands on her or the incident would at least been documented if the police had worn body cameras. He is calling for the city to place those cams on officers like many other cities in Texas.

“Compared to other cities they have multiple incidents but El Paso it just takes one.”

Executive Director of the Border Network for Human Rights, Fernando Garcia, says the city needs to address concerns of police brutality. His organization has called for reform of the police department over the last two years.

“Justice for the families and the victims I think that is imperative that the city of El Paso does something about it.”

Barnes and Kallinen have not yet filed a lawsuit against the city.

KTSM 9 reached out to officials with EPPD for comment, and they provided the following response:

An investigation into this incident has been ongoing since its occurrence. When the investigation permits, additional information may be released. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

