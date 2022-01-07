Attorney General Todd Rokita: Hoosiers’ liberty hangs in the balance as U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden’s vaccine mandates

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita pledged to continue to fight against what he called government overreach as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments on two of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19.

“In a free republic, the protection of individual liberty must be a priority,” said Attorney General Rokita. “The federal government’s overreach through vaccine mandates threatens our country’s foundation. Truly, Hoosiers’ liberty hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court deliberates over these important constitutional issues.”

The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to hear oral arguments over two separate vaccine mandates. One of those is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule requiring vaccination or weekly testing of workers at large employers. The other vaccine mandate that will be heard is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all staff at all Medicare and Medicaid providers.