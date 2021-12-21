Attorney General Todd Rokita sues Biden administration over mask and vaccine mandates in preschools

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is helping lead a lawsuit with 23 other states against the Biden administration over mask and vaccine mandates applying to all preschool programs funded by the federal Head Start program.

The lawsuit says that by enacting it as a rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Biden administration bypassed standard notice-and-comment procedures to force the mandate. The mask requirement applies to children as young as two-years-old. The COVID-19 vaccine requirement applies to all staff and volunteers.

“This mandate is absolute lunacy,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Forcing masks on 2-year-olds and expecting them to be capable of complying with such an order is absurd. Unfortunately, it’s also exactly the sort of edict we’ve come to expect from leftist demagogues in places of power.”