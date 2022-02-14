FLORIDA (WEHT) – A cause of death has been determined for remains confirmed to have belonged to Brian Laundrie, and a full autopsy report has been released to the public.

Laundrie was the last known person with Gabby Petito before her death, and was believed to have taken his own life shortly after returning to Florida. Human skeletal remains were found on October 20, 2021 and were believed to be Brian Laundrie’s due to some personal items that were found nearby. According to the report released by District Twelve Medical Examiner, police were informed that the place the alleged human remains were found was previously under water, which had recently gone down enough to see the remains.

It has been confirmed by a report from District Twelve Medical Examiner that Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head. The full report can be downloaded below.