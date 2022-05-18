NATIONAL (WEHT) – According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), people stand a high likelihood of getting scammed due to the formula shortage people.

BBB says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that it is taking measures to increase supply to help ease the shortage. According to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online shopping scams are the riskiest. With the current supply issues on many items including formula, scammers are watching, says BBB.

According to BBB, a scam can start with an ad, post or social media group posting that they have baby formula available. BBB says the buyer contacts the seller via chat or direct message by showing photos of the cans available. The buyer makes a payment through a platform such as PayPal or Venmo, but the formula never arrives.

BBB says the signs of a scam could include…

Positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Check BBB.org.

No indication of a brick-and-mortar address or the address shows on a Google map as a parking lot, residence or unrelated business than what is listed on the website.

Misspellings, grammatical errors or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product.

The seller advertises on a social media site and is communicative until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they are unreachable.

BBB says people can better protect themselves against scams by…

Visit BBB.org to check a business’s rating and BBB accreditation status. Impostors have been known to copy the BBB seal. If it is real, clicking on the seal will lead to the company’s BBB profile on BBB.org – check the domain of the URL.

Conduct an internet search with the company name and the word “scam.” This may locate other complaints about the site.

Make a note of the website where the order is placed. Take a screenshot of the item ordered, in case the website disappears, or a different item is received in the mail than what was advertised.

Credit cards often provide more protection against fraud than other payment methods.

Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites.

BBB says there are many organizations to contact to report a scam. Some are:

Better Business Bureau - file a complaint at BBB.org or report a scam at BBB.org/scamtracker.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - file a complaint at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.

National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center - report intellectual property and counterfeiting violations to iprcenter.gov/referral/view.

Internet Crime Complaint enter (IC3) - file a complaint at ic3.gov/complaint.

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre - file a report at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.

Facebook – report ads that violate Facebooks policies by clicking the *** next to an ad to go to facebook.com/business/help.

Instagram - report copyright infringement or other policy violations at help.instagram.com.

Amazon – report suspicious activities and webpages at Amazon.com.

Google – report scams at Google.com.

PayPal - call (888) 221-1161 to speak with a live person instead of using an automated system if you receive an item that is not as advertised.

Credit card company - Call the phone number on the back of the credit card to report the fraud and request a refund.

For more information, please go here for online shopping resources, here for tips and here for BBB’s consumer HQ.