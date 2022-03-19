FDA (WEHT) — If you have Jergens skin care products in your house, you may want to give them a check. A voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer was issued after finding possible contamination of Pluralibacter gergoviae within them.

The Food and Drug Adminstration says the bacterium typically poses little medical risk to healthy people, but could cause infections for people with weakened immune systems or certain health problems. The company urges customers to stop using the product out of precaution.

Only specific lots of the 3 oz and 10 oz sizes are affected.

IDENTIFYING THE AFFECTED PRODUCTS

Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, could be impacted.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”:

ZU712851 ZU712871 ZU712911 ZU722881 ZU712861 ZU712881 ZU722851

The affected lot codes for the 10 oz size (UPC 019100109988) can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix “ZU”:

ZU722741 ZU722781 ZU732791 ZU732811 ZU722771 ZU732781 ZU732801 ZU732821

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot can call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at 1-800-742-8798.