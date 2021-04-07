BBB warns of roofing scam

(WEHT) — The Better Business Bureau says as the weather gets warmer, it’s also a time for scammers and shady roof inspections.

The BBB says scammers will say they are working on your neighbor’s roof and ask if you want an inspection as well, but when you start asking questions, you tend to get very vague answers. Scammers can also reach you by phone, but they tend to hang up.

Homeowners are encouraged to contact their insurance companies for a roof inspection.

Researching roofing companies is also a good idea before hiring a contractor; you can visit the BBB’S website for a closer look at company reviews.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)