WASHINGTON (WEHT) — 129,000 wall beds are now being recalled after safety officials say they pose serious impact and crushing hazards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Bestar announced the recall Thursday, April 7.

According to the CPSC, a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine in 2018. Bestar says they have received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers.

This recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds. The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com. The beds were sold from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200.

If you purchased a Bestar wall bed, click here to learn more about reinstallation, reimbursement and other assistance from the company.