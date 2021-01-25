Bernie Sanders website offering meme sweatshirts to benefit Vermont Meals on Wheels

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Arguably no politician has unified the country more in the last few months than Sen. Bernie Sanders — or at least his meme has.

The Vermont senator’s photo of him sitting, sulking in his chair in his brown coat and decorative fuzzy mittens at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday took off and became a meme that took the internet by storm.

Now the 79-year-old politician and former presidential candidate, is making the most of the situation.

On Friday his campaign website began offering sweatshirts of the senator’s new claim to fame.

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign website is offering sweatshirts featuring the Vermont senator in his Inauguration Day pose that went viral on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

According to the website, the 100% combed-ring spun, organic cotton-fleece, unisex sweatshirt is made in the USA and union printed.

The cost is $45.

The best part: 100% of the proceeds go toward Meals on Wheels Vermont.

We are so filled with gratitude for the support of our Meals on Wheels program by @SenSanders and so many folks local and across the country.



The sweatshirt may be sold out but you can still support Meals on Wheels: https://t.co/W8uaJXcekh https://t.co/GEZLX2tUJ4 — Age Well (@AgeWellVT) January 23, 2021

