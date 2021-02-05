BetOnline: Indiana “hates” Tom Brady

(WEHT) With Tom Brady going to his 10th Super Bowl this Sunday, BetOnline put together a map ranking states on how much they “hate” Tom Brady.

How much do you “hate” Tom Brady?



Apparently not as much as people from Indiana and Wisconsin… #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/b80eqaIzhx — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) February 3, 2021

The map is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month, tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct phrases about “hating” Tom Brady. More than 100,000 tweets were tracked.

Looking at the map, the Midwest doesn’t seem to like the former Patriot, with Indiana taking the top spot and Kentucky further down but still in the top 10. Illinois appears to lean toward indifference, landing somewhere in the middle.

The top 10 states that “Hate Tom Brady”:

Indiana Wisconsin Utah Arizona New Jersey Iowa Minnesota Ohio Kentucky Missouri

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)