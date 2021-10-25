Better Business Bureau warns holiday shoppers about online shopping scams

(WEHT) – The Better Business Bureau is warning holiday shoppers are at risk of falling victim to online shopping scams, as online scams account for more than a third of all scams reported this year.

BBB officials say scammers are able to entice shoppers with lower prices especially if they find deals directly on social media. They say shopping local may be the safest route this holiday season, but shopping local means shopping now.

Some local businesses have longer return and exchange policies than big box retailers, and experts remind shoppers every time you buy from small businesses, that money stays in your local economy.