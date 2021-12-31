Betty White has passed away

National and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Legendary actress Betty White has died just days away from her 100th birthday.

Reports indicate she died this morning at her home. She was the longest-serving actress in television history and a cultural icon. She’s probably best known for playing the role of Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” She was also a main-stay on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Mama’s Family.”

She even hosted “Saturday Night Live” at the age of 88, after a national campaign to get her on the show. America’s golden girl Betty White was 99 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories