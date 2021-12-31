Betty White has passed away

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Legendary actress Betty White has died just days away from her 100th birthday.

Reports indicate she died this morning at her home. She was the longest-serving actress in television history and a cultural icon. She’s probably best known for playing the role of Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” She was also a main-stay on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Mama’s Family.”

She even hosted “Saturday Night Live” at the age of 88, after a national campaign to get her on the show. America’s golden girl Betty White was 99 years old.