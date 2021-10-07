Bi-partisan bill introduced to change animal testing mandates

WASHINGTON – U.S. senators Rand Paul and Cory Booker introduced the FDA Modernization Act on Thursday to end animal testing mandates.

The bill would end an outdated FDA mandate that experimental drugs must be tested on animals before they are tested on humans in clinical trials. The bill would not ban animal testing outright, but would allow the option for drug sponsors to use alternative methods.

Current mandates were passed in 1938, but since then, research has proven that animal testing is highly inconsistent at predicting toxic responses in humans. Senator Rand Paul says he believes the bill can pass both the House and the Senate without being challenged.