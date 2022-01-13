Binge drinking can allegedly lead to heart problems

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Just one night over indulging can lead to a heart disorder that can be deadly.

Binge drinking is associated with a first episode of atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm problem. Doctors from the University of California San Francisco say on days when many people drink more than usual, like New Year’s Eve or Superbowl Sunday, more people come to the emergency room with atrial fibrillation. The acute alcohol consumption boosts chances for an abnormal heart rhythm even in people never diagnosed with the heart condition.

Knowing alcohol is a risk factor for atrial fibrillation is yet another reason doctors say drink in moderation.