HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) are leading an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that they say would increase transparency around “unidentified anomalous phenomena”.

Senator Young says the legislation would direct the National Archives and Records Administration to create a collection of records to be known as the UAP Records Collection and direct every government office to identify which records would fall into the collection. A release says the UAP Records Collection would carry the presumption of immediate disclosure, meaning the review board would have to provide a reasoning for the documents to stay classified.

“The American people deserve transparency on all issues related to UAPs,” said Senator Young. “Our bipartisan effort will protect and better organize government materials related to UAPs and promote disclosure of this information.”

In a release, Senator Todd Young also says the federal government shall have eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interests of the public good. The amendment is modeled on the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, which required that documents regarding the Kennedy Assassination be made public no later than 25 years after it was enacted.

The NDAA will be on the senate floor next week.