Bizarre case of two Missouri Karens ends with one under arrest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Eight years after Nexstar’s KTVI learned of a bizarre stolen identity case involving two women named Karen, there has been an arrest.

A north St. Louis County woman named Karen Y. Clark says her identity was stolen by another Karen Clark, who was a fugitive from the law until last week when police caught up with her.

Karen A. Clark, the woman police arrested, had been running a daycare at the time, even though she’d been convicted of a felony.

Karen Y. Clark called KTVI to say creditors had been confusing her with the other Karen.

“I’m plagued,” she said. “It’s almost like a disease.”

She says the other Karen tricked her out of her private information years ago, claiming she would assist in building her credit. Court records say Karen A. Clark then rented an apartment in St. Charles County in the other Karen’s name. That led to a conviction in 2018, but no jail time. Karen Y. Clark said the other Karen never stopped using her identity.

Fast forwarding to 2021, court records show that Karen A. Clark was charged with new financial crimes and wanted in at least four jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Karen Y. Clark said her name continued being used by the other Karen.

“This name haunts me,” she said.

Karen A. Clark is listed in Missouri Department of Corrections records as having seven aliases, including Karen Ann Kendall, Karen Vehlewald, Karen Levenia Clark, and Karen Ann Clark.

On June 23, police caught up to Karen A. Clark and arrested her. She is being held on no bond as she awaits court dates for St. Charles County charges of passing bad checks and St. Louis felony charges of stealing and forgery.

Karen Y. Clark reacted to news of the arrest during a video interview and said she hopes this time the woman accused of turning her life into a nightmare sees the appropriate punishment.

“Picking her up is one thing, she’s been picked up three or four times before, but they need to make her suffer some consequences,” she said, adding, “I think I want to go change my name to my middle name. Nobody uses that name.”