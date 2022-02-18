LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM-L) made a statement on the arrest and bail of Quintez Brown, who is an attempted murder suspect.

“We are thankful that nobody was injured in Craig Greenberg’s office on February 14, 2022.” BLM-L said in a released statement. “We are thankful that 21-year old Quintez Brown was taken into custody alive when worse outcomes are so often both tragic and predictable. Just as there is no justice for lost and destroyed Black lives, there is also no concern for their future.”

The organization stated that Brown needs mental health support, and they state he did not belong in jail. “The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections jail is dangerous; six people have died in their care in 4 months. No one who needs it should be detained another hour without counsel, support, and mental and physical health care. These supports are comparatively cheap, while punishment and control are more costly, less effective, and perpetuate cycles of trauma and oppression.”

BLM-L went on to say, “No one in our community finds joy in the violence that happened Monday nor any other day. We are in an era where violence takes place daily in many forms. We strive to build a world where our children and their children may never have to traverse the levels of violence we have faced and face now.”

The organization painted Brown in a different light, saying that Brown was a “brilliant and bright leader from the West End of Louisville.” BLM-L stated that Brown was more interested in peace than violence. “He has advocated for a violence-free world, and successfully led campaigns including one against a racist principal to remove police from schools, March for Our Lives, and local and national violence prevention programs. As many activists and organizers discover, battling racial trauma as a young person is hard when many of our communities don’t know how to practice healing, and this work is difficult.”