(KXAN) — What do Texas and Blue Bell have in common? An affinity for Dr Pepper, it seems.

Blue Bell teamed up with Dr Pepper to release a new flavor. Dr Pepper Float starts selling in stores Thursday.

The flavor will be a “creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together w/Dr Pepper flavored sherbet,” according to the announcement.

Blue Bell announced the flavor on Twitter early Thursday morning after previously tweeting several teasers about the new flavor.

The ice cream company at first didn’t overtly say the flavor had anything to do with the soda, but the tweets led to speculation that it would be connected to Dr Pepper.

One of the hints Blue Bell tweeted included a video depicting a Dr Pepper-colored deep red can of soda being poured, with a caption reading, “The sound of 23 flavors.”

Dr Pepper is a Texas-based company known for having 23 flavors packed into one soda.

Blue Bell is also a Texas-based company, so it makes sense for the companies to collaborate, especially considering the love and popularity of ice cream floats.

Earlier this year, Whataburger, another Texas company, and Dr Pepper collaborated to release a Dr Pepper milkshake at the fast food chain.