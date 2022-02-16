BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WEHT) — Imagine yourself living in Birmingham. You’re 8-years-old that Sunday morning in 1963, a few blocks from the all-black 16th Street Baptist Church.

Wednesday afternoon, I talked to Bob Freeman, News Director here at Eyewitness News. He was a young boy just a short distance away when history took a fateful turn.

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. described Birmingham as probably the most segregated city in the United States. The tragedy on 16th Street finally shifted America’s conscience that civil rights laws were painfully long over due.