Brainly: Survey allegedly reveals that not many students know about Martin Luther King, Jr.’s accomplishments

BRAINLY (WEHT) – According to data collected by Brainly, 63% of U.S. students don’t know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s accomplishments or were unaware of some of the important things he did to contribute to America’s Civil Rights Movement.
According to the survey results from Brainly, after surveying more than 1,700 U.S. students the findings were as follows:
- Over 25% of U.S. students said that Dr. King did not lead the Montgomery Bus boycott
- Roughly 18% didn’t know Dr. King organized the “March on Washington”
- 19% said Dr. King didn’t give the famous “I Have a Dream Speech.”