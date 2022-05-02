BRAINLY (WEHT) – This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and homework help platform Brainly has conducted a survey measuring how students feel about their teachers.

According to the survey, 66 percent of high school students think teachers should be paid more and 74.8 percent stated a teacher has taught them a life lesson that they have been able to apply outside of the classroom. 76 percent of students surveyed said they felt more appreciative of their teachers when they learned 93 percent of teachers purchase classroom supplies with their own money.

Teachers who were surveyed said they felt the most appreciated by their students, but least appreciated by their school system. According to a recent poll by the National Education Association, 55 percent of teachers say they plan on leaving the profession sooner than they originally planned.