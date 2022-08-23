Two incidents at the jail, both happening just hours apart, cause authorities from all over Northeast Oklahoma to respond

MIAMI, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening (8/22) after Ottawa County inmates started destroying property due to a broken phone kiosk.

Approximately 20 law enforcement officers were at the scene, said Miami Police Chief, Thomas Anderson.

The uprising involved one pod and was under control by 10:00 p.m.

Law enforcement from all over Northeast Oklahoma was called back to the jail around 10:45 p.m., when a fire was reported inside the facility.

By 11:15 p.m., it was reported that the fire was extinguished.

“There were no injuries. One inmate was taken to the hospital on an unrelated medical issue, said Chief Anderson.

Weather conditions had knocked out the phone kiosk several days ago, and the machine was still broken on Monday which prompted the unrest.

Ottawa County Sheriff, David Dean said the kiosk was expected to be repaired early Tuesday morning (8/23).