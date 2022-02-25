TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s not your typical bathroom a group of students at Northern Michigan University built last weekend. This weekend, they are known in Trenary as ‘The Greasy Sliders, and built there very own outhouse to compete in, in the 29th Ever Trenary Outhouse Classic.

“Well we wanted to do the outhouse races because ever since I was a kid, we’d always here about this event in Trenary,” said Thomas Claycomb, Team Captain, The Greasy Sliders. “And now that I’m a little older, I did a little bit of research and it sounds like an incredible and crazy time and we just have to go.”

Claycomb, originally from Gladstone convinced his friends at NMU to create a team. But, to be in the Trenary Outhouse Classic, takes more dedication than a trip to the bathroom and back.

“Well originally, we were going to build it out of different materials and we thought it was going to take an hour or two,” said Claycomb. “At the end of the day, it took maybe 12 hours to complete the whole thing. A lot longer than we thought, but I think the time shows and it is amazing. It turned out way better than I thought it could.”

With all of that work put into it, the team hopes all of their effort won’t be flushed down the drain.



“Now, I don’t know how other competitors are going to do, but we’ve been putting in the work,” said Claycomb. “We’ve been training, practicing. We’ve been trying very hard every single day. So, I know other teams don’t got what we got. So I can’t say for certain I know where we’re going to finish, but I can say we’re going to give it our best and we’re aiming for number one.”

Well, that’s better than number two.

If you want to see their outhouse and others slide through Trenary on Saturday, February 26, the races begin at 2:00 p.m. You must buy an entry pin to watch on race day. That costs $5. Children 10 and under are free. All proceeds from the event go back to support the community of Trenary.

For more information on the Trenary Outhouse Classic, click here.