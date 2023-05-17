HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — When is the last time you listened to AM radio? Its future could be in jeopardy with a recent move by some car manufacturers.

Several car brands are looking to get rid of AM radios from new electric vehicle models and possibly other models as well. The problem, manufacturers claim, is that the EV’s motors interfere with AM frequencies, creating annoying noises.

But now a bipartisan group of lawmakers are pushing to keep AM radio in cars by requiring it in all models. Other groups, such as the Indiana Broadcasters Association, are on board with those lawmakers.

Dave Arland, Executive Director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association, joined Eyewitness News for a one-on-one interview regarding the matter. He suggests some brands are cutting corners by axeing AM radios and stresses the importance of keeping them inside new cars.

Eyewitness News WEHT is a member of the Indiana Broadcasters Association.