WASHINGTON, D.C. – Co-chairs of the Congressional Study Group on Japan, Representatives Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) and Diana DeGette (D-Colo.-01) released the following statement after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated:

“We are utterly shocked and saddened by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was a great friend of the United States and played an integral role in strengthening the relationship between our two great countries. As co-chairs of the Congressional Study Group on Japan, our hearts go out to his family and the people of Japan as they mourn his loss.”