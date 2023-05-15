HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Busch Light has announced the return of its Busch Light Corn Cans.

Officals say for each case of corn cans sold through July 2023, Busch Light will donate $0.25 – up to $200,000 – to its long-time partner Farm Rescue.

A news release says Busch Light is launching these cans to honor and celebrate America’s farmers who work to grow food for their communities, and to raise awareness and funding for Farm Rescue to continue its mission of providing critical aid to farms in crisis.

Officials note since the inception of Busch Light’s relationship with Farm Rescue in 2019, the brand has delivered nearly $1 million in donations.