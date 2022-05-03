WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Vineland, N.J. company Safeway Fresh Food, LLC, is recalling 717 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Chicken Caesar Salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains known allergens such as anchovies, egg and wheat that are not declared on the product label.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on May 3. The RTE Chicken Caesar Salad products were produced April 19, 2022.

The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

13.6-oz. plastic bowl containing “Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” with a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1, located at the top of the front label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40283” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia and then further distributed to retailers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the producer notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint that the product showed the incorrect ingredient statement label on the bottom of the bowl.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify companies are notifying their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. The retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls when available.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact VP of Food Safety and Quality of Safeway Fresh Food, LLC, Joseph Chayka at (609) 774-4796 or jchayka@safewaygroup.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.