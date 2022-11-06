(NEXSTAR) – Powerball frenzy is sweeping the nation as the lottery game’s jackpot hits $1.9 billion, a record-breaking prize after more than three dozen drawings without a winner. Want to try your luck without waiting in line at a grocery store or gas station? Here’s how you can.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. In select states, residents can purchase their tickets online.

In some states, like Colorado, Powerball players can use Lotto.com, which purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player to confirm purchase. Players in New Jersey, New York, and Texas can also use this service, according to Lotto.com.

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon. In Oklahoma and Indiana, the state lottery allows you to build your ticket on its app but requires you to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print your ticket.

Some state lotteries sell tickets on their own websites, like Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Powerball tickets online: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

After Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in no winners, the jackpot rose to $1.9 billion, surpassing the previous record of $1.586 billion in 2016. The jackpot could grow even further ahead of the next drawing, which will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Monday night.