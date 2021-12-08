Canada to join in the diplomatic boycott of Beijing’s Winter Olympics

National and World
Posted: / Updated:

A man wearing a mask passes by propaganda boards promoting the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Beijing reiterates its commitment to hosting a frugal and green Winter Olympics ahead of the February sporting event, promising to make the games “simple and excellent.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is joining the United States, the United Kingdon and Australia in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns. The announcement came after the White House, the Australian government and the UK government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Olympics in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has been talks with allies about it in recent months. The diplomatic moves by Canada, the U.S., Britain and Australia do not affect their athletes’ ability to compete in the Winter Games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories