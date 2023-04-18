HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s Tax Day, but if you can’t file by midnight don’t freak out – you can file an extension.

You can file an extension on IRS’s website via the free file software. You don’t need to provide a reason why. This will give you until October 16 to file your tax return. An extension gives you more time to file your returns, but it doesn’t give you more time to pay the government if you owe money.

If you’re getting a refund, you should see your money in 21 days or less – even sooner if it’s direct deposit. You can track your refund with the IRS website’s Where’s My Refund tool.

If you need an extension to file your taxes, just need to file it in general, or track your refund, please go here.