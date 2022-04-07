NATIONAL (WEHT) – On Capitol Hill efforts are underway to get relief into the hands of restaurant owners affected by the pandemic.

House lawmakers passed a bill on April 7 that would send fifty-five billion dollars to struggling restaurants. This comes after the original Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is worth 1 point nine trillion dollars, exhausted its funds nearly a year ago. Since then, the National Restaurant Association has been pushing for more funding, especially because data indicates nearly one-hundred-thousand restaurants closed their doors during the pandemic.

Sean Kennedy with the National Restaurant Association said, “You still have tens of thousands of restaurants who are still mired in debt from those government-mandated shutdowns… It’s going to give restaurants the security they need so they can keep their doors open.”

The bill now heads to the senate which is already working on similar legislation.