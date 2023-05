LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Casey White agreed to a plea deal Thursday before the murder trial of Vicky White could get underway.

During a routine hearing in a Lauderdale County courtroom, White entered his plea to first-degree escape, in exchange for the felony murder charge involving Vicky White being dismissed.

News 19 crews inside the courtroom said White acknowledged and apologized to Ms. Jones, Vicky’s mother when entering his plea. He also said, “it wasn’t supposed to go that way.”

His escape in April 2022 from the Lauderdale County Detention Center drew national attention due to the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Video surveillance showed Casey White and Vicky White, who was the Assistant Director of Corrections at the time, getting into a patrol car that they would later ditch a few miles later in a parking lot.

A manhunt by the FBI, U.S. Marshals and authorities across the nation ensued for 11 days before it ended in Evansville, Ind. As officers were closing in on the pair during a car chase, Vicky White died by suicide, according to law enforcement officials.

Alabama law states that if someone dies while you are committing a felony, you could be convicted of felony murder. Prosecutors initially said since Vicky White died while Casey White was committing a felony, in this case, escape, he was responsible for her death.

Casey White is also scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 14 for capital murder in the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.

He is now scheduled to be sentenced for the escape charge on June 8 at 1 p.m.