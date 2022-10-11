EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The man who was captured in Evansville after escaping from an Alabama prison earlier this year is due in court today.

Casey White is facing two murder charges, one of those being in the death of Vicky White. Vicky is the corrections officer authorities say helped him escape. Although investigators say she killed herself during a police pursuit in Evansville, Casey White is being charged, as it happened during the commission of another crime.

He is also being accused of the murder of a woman in Alabama in 2015.

Eyewitness news will provide more updates as the hearing progresses.