VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WEHT) – Alabama fugitive Casey White appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court, where he waived extradition.

Court officials say that means he will be headed back to Alabama “soon.”

Casey White, was one of the Alabama fugitives that were taken into custody May 9 after a pursuit. His partner, Vicki White, died from injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.