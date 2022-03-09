DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Engineering giant Caterpillar is joining the mass exodus of businesses leaving Russia after its recent evasion of Ukraine.

The company announced Wednesday that, “operations in Russia have become increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions.”

Through the Caterpillar Foundation, the company is donating more than $1 million to support all needs of the Ukraine crisis, it said in a press release.

Caterpillar said it is complying with all laws involving sanctions, while “remaining focused on our employees, dealers, and customers.”

There is no word on how many people were employed at the Russia facility nor how many will be affected by this closure.