CDC investigating salmonella outbreak linked to cashew cheese

(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control is investigating a salmonella outbreak that it says is linked to cashew brie cheese.

The cheese, made by Jule’s Foods, is being recalled by the company after 5 people were sickened and 2 were hospitalized in 3 states, including California, Florida and Tennessee.

Recalled products include: Jule’s cashew brie (classic), Jule’s truffle cashew brie, Jule’s black garlic cashew brie, Jule’s artichoke spinach dip and Jule’s vegan ranch dressing.

The products were sold nationwide.

The CDC said to immediately throw out any of the products listed above, and to wash surfaces that they may have touched using hot soapy water.

The most common symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

The CDC said to contact your healthcare provider if you have one or more of the following symptoms: