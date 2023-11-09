HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The CDC is issuing a warning regarding multiple reported cases of salmonella, including one case in Kentucky. One person has been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The outbreak has been linked to Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog food, which is made by Mid America Pet Food. The FDA has issued recalls for the following products:

Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food in 5-pound bags with lot code “1000016385” with a ‘best by’ date of April 30, 2024

Victor brand Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula in 5 pound, 15 pound and 40 pound bags with a ‘best by’ date of June 12 2024. Lot numbers for the recalled products are “1000016890”, “1000016891” and “1000016892”

All dog and cat food made by Mid America Pet Food with ‘best by’ dates before October 31 of 2024. This includes Victor Super Premium dog foods, Wayne Feeds dog food, Member’s Mark and Eagle Mountain pet food in multiple bag sizes ranging from 5 pound to 50 pound

The salmonella contamination was detected during routine testing of these foods. The CDC says investigators are working to identify any additional pet products that might be contaminated.

The CDC warns that infants and young children can get sick from contaminated pet food if they come into contact with food bowls on the floor, handle or put pet food in their mouths or if caregivers don’t wash their hands after feeding pets.

Image courtesy: cdc.gov

Pet owners should throw away any recalled pet food in a sealed trash bag and place it in a sealed trash bin so that wildlife cannot get to it. Don’t feed recalled food to pets or let children touch the recalled food. Also, pet owners and businesses are advised not to donate or sell the recalled food.

Pet owners should also clean surfaces and items that might have touched the recalled food. Any questions about the recall should be directed to the pet food company.

If you, your child or your pet get sick from exposure to the recalled pet food, contact a healthcare or veterinary provider. Symptoms of salmonella exposure include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Vomiting

Stomach Cramps

Dehydration

Loss of appetite in pets

Reduced activity level in pets

If you think your pet got sick from the recalled pet food you can report complaints online through the Safety Reporting Portal or call your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.