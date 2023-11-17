HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a CDC food safety alert regarding an outbreak of Salmonella infections has been released, and the CDC urges people to be cautious.

According to the CDC, forty-three people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 15 states. Seventeen people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. Interviews with those who have fallen ill and laboratory findings show that cantaloupes are making people in this outbreak sick.

Officials note that Canada is investigating an outbreak with this same Salmonella strain and they found the strain in a sample of Malichita brand cantaloupe. Because of this, several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled.

These are:

Malichita brand whole cantaloupes

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes

ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products

Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated.

The CDC says this is what people should do:

Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



Officials say this is what businesses should do:

Do not sell or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled fruit products.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled fruit.

The CDC says if anyone has any questions about cases in a particular state, to please call that state’s health department.

You can view the entire report here.