CDC says no to all cruises

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Vaccinated or not, the CDC says to avoid going onto cruise ships.

The CDC was investigating dozens cruise ships due to COVID, and now the agency says not to board one regardless of your vaccination status. The CDC is saying due to onboard outbreaks fueled by omicron, everyone must stay off the ships.

The Cruise Lines International Association said it was disappointed with the new recommendations, claiming that the industry was singled out despite the fact it follows stricter health protocols than other travel sectors.