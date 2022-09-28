TAMPA, Fla. (WEHT) — More than 100 CenterPoint Energy officials are on their way to Florida to help with the expected impact of Hurricane Ian this week. CenterPoint tells us they’ve sent lineman and support personnel from Indiana and Houston.

“Our linemen and support personnel are skilled to perform in any type of condition, just like they do for our customers at home,” said Nathan Brownell, Director of Distribution Operations and Control. “As part of nationwide electric utility mutual assistance programs, CenterPoint Energy is fully committed to supporting power restoration efforts at our peer utilities and restoring service to affected customers as safely and quickly as possible.”

CenterPoint Energy says their crews will begin working 16-hour shifts as soon it is safe to do so.

“Coming to the aid of other utilities is nothing new to CenterPoint Energy employees,” says a CenterPoint spokesperson. “Over the years, crews have responded and restored power to hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the country who have been left in the dark following hurricanes, ice storms, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.”

The utility company ensures they will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the safety and well-being of customers, employees, contractors and communities.