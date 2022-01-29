Chainsaw may run after being switched off, recall issued

(WEHT) — A recall alert has been issued for a chainsaw that could stay on even after you turn it off. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday, saying the recalled product could also potentially turn on when its plugged in.

The product with the issue is the DeWALT DWCS600, 18-inch corded chainsaws. In total, around 8,500 units have been recalled for these safety issues. Officials say only chainsaws with date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5 are affected by this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and contact DeWALT to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product directly to them in order to receive a free replacement.

You can call DeWALT toll-free at (855) 474-5875 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or email at recall@sbdinc.com. You can also contact DeWALT online at https://www.dewalt.com/support/safety-notices-and-recalls or at www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.