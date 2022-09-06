HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say charges are now pending after a group of girls as young as 7 years old vandalized an elementary school over the Labor Day weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers responded to a call for a commercial burglary at the Kraft Elementary School in the 600 block of Concord Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, officers found an unsecured exterior classroom door. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects gained entry through the door and vandalized several classrooms and also removed various items from the school.

In a later message to 10 On Your Side, a Hampton City Schools spokesperson says the door was secured.

The perpetrators were later located in the area. Police identified the suspect as four school-aged girls:

7-year-old from Gloucester

10-year-old from Chesapeake

10-year-old from Hampton

12-year-old from Chesapeake

Police say charges are pending.