WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Homerville, Ga. establishment Great American Cobbler LLC. is recalling about 4,272 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement that the product contains the known allergen soy and is not declared on the product label.

The frozen Creole style chicken pot pie items were produced Aug. 19, 2021, and Nov. 3, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view label]:

2-lb. cardboard box sleeve containing “GREAT AMERICAN Pot Pie Handcrafted Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie” with lot codes “21231” and “21307” and best by dates of 02/19/2023 and 05/03/2023.

The products subject to recall contain establishment number “P47401” inside the USDA mark of inspection and these items were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Virginia. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities when it was determined that soy was not listed on the product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some of the product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Great American Cobbler Company LLC. Chief Operating Officer Laura Trussell at (912) 470-2636 or laura@greatamericancobblercompany.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) MPHotline (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product can access the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.