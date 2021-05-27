‘Chimera ban’ amendment killed in Senate

(WEHT) – The U.S. Senate voted along party lines to kill an amendment introduced by Indiana Senator Mike Braun. The amendment would have banned experiments to create “certain types of human-animal chimeras.”

A chimera organism is an organism with cells from two distinct species created in a laboratory. Senator Braun’s office says research programs involving these hybrid organisms have become more prevalent.

Senator Braun was trying to add this amendment to Indiana senator Todd Young’s Endless Frontier Act, a technological development bill.

49 Democrats went against the amendment, 48 Republicans voted for it, and two Republicans didn’t vote at all.

