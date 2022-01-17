Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick in honor of Betty White

National and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Betty White, seen here in 2012, passed away at the very end of 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

CINNCINATI, Ohio (WEHT) – In honor of Betty White and her 100th birthday, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that they were naming a penguin chick Rose.

“Betty White was a huge Zoo supporter and animal lover,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance years ago when she attended a Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser.  We introduced her to our first ambassador cheetah, Angel.” 

Rose the little blue penguin will be moving into a habitat with other little blue penguins soon, and zoo visitors will be able to see her when it warms up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories