Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick in honor of Betty White

Betty White, seen here in 2012, passed away at the very end of 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

CINNCINATI, Ohio (WEHT) – In honor of Betty White and her 100th birthday, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that they were naming a penguin chick Rose.

“Betty White was a huge Zoo supporter and animal lover,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance years ago when she attended a Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser. We introduced her to our first ambassador cheetah, Angel.”

Rose the little blue penguin will be moving into a habitat with other little blue penguins soon, and zoo visitors will be able to see her when it warms up.