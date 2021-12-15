Congressman James Comer gave remarks on House floor Tuesday evening

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) Kentucky Congressman James Comer–who represents the 1st congressional district (including the westernmost counties)–delivered remarks on the House floor in the Capitol on Tuesday evening:

“Madam Speaker, on behalf of all the citizens of West Kentucky, I want to thank everyone in America for the outpouring of support, the prayers, the financial support, the people who took off and traveled to West Kentucky to help remove debris and save people.

“The devastation there is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And in talking to the media that’s all in Mayfield, Kentucky as we speak, it’s the worst damage they’ve ever seen from a tornado. But the people in West Kentucky are resilient. They have so much pride in their communities. Neighbor has helped neighbor, and that will continue.

“I ask, Madam Speaker, for a moment of silence on the House floor to remember the 74 citizens of Kentucky who perished in the terrible series of tornadoes that swept through our state this weekend.”

Rep. Comer led the entire House in that moment of silence. On Wednesday, he accompanied President Biden on his visit to western Kentucky to see the extensive damage caused by a series of tornados last weekend.