NATIONAL (WEHT) – A doctor at Augusta University in Georgia has received a grant to research a possible connection between dementia and exercise.

The doctor’s study includes 42 participants, half of whom receive their usual care, while the others undergo a special exercise program. It includes seated leg extensions, head and neck movements and other simple exercises. Participants will wear watches that monitor their exercise and sleep patterns over six months.

“There is mounting evidence that suggests that strength and balance training like the Otaga exercise program reduces falls by about 33 percent, however individuals living with mild to moderate dementia have been systematically excluded from intervention trials. The very few studies that have been done have not been powered to examine falls or even fall risk factors because they’ve just been pilot studies.“ Dr. Deborah Jehu of Augusta University said.

The doctor’s research team is partnering with Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for this trial, and the findings could change the way dementia is treated.