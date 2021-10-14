Consider Teachers Act signed into law

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Braun is celebrating a big win on Thursday after President Joe Biden signed the Consider Teachers Act into law.

The bi-partisan bill, which Braun sponsored, will help ease the burden of unfair loans for teachers. Right now, the Teach Grant program provides grant assistance to students who serve four years a full time teacher in high need and often underserved communities. However, thousands of teachers have found their grants were converted into loans that must be paid back with interest.

The Consider Teachers Act aims to fix this practice, by giving teachers extra time to complete their service requirements before paying back those loans.