Country music legend Stonewall Jackson dead at 89

In this Jan. 11, 2007 file photo Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson is shown in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Stonewall Jackson has died after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89.

A press release says Jackson died early Saturday. Some of his big hits inclide “Life To Go,” written by the late George Jones, “Smoke Along the Track,” “B.J. the D.J.,” and “Waterloo,” which later became his signature song. Jackson landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart over his career.

His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first “live” album ever recorded at Ryman Auditorium, Nashville’s “Mother Church of Country Music.”

The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Jackson on his show by saying he came to the Opry “with a heart full of live and a sack full of songs.”

Thank you for all the music and memories, Stonewall Jackson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkh51obAcx — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) December 4, 2021